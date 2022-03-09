Harrisburg American Legion flies U.S. flag given to army veteran

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A new old glory is flying high on the flag pole at Harrisburg's George Hart American Legion.
But unlike a flag bought at the store, this flag has a unique story.
A flag flown on a combat mission during Operation Enduring Freedom was given to Private First Class Drew Allen.
"Myself and several members of my platoon transported some equipment for a special operations squadron," said Allen.
Allen was deployed with the 236th Inland Cargo Transfer Company out of Decatur.
Private First Class Drew Allen served eight years in the Army. For 400 days, Allen was overseas defending the flag he loves.
"It's a symbol of freedom," Allen proclaims
When fellow military members asked him if there was anything they could do in return.
"I asked if they would fly a flag for me," Allen explained.
That's exactly what they did.
"The flag was flown on January 24, 2012, on a special operations mission in Afghanistan," said Allen.
After 10 years, Allen decided the flag needed a new home. That's where the George Hart American Legion stepped in.
"To be completely honest, it's more than an honor," said Allen. "It's a piece of history that's right here in Harrisburg."
Post Commander Ron Vineyard can think of no better replacement with the old flag looking ragged.
"To me, it's a great honor," said Vineyard. "Anybody can go to the store and buy an American flag. But a flag that's been flown in combat is a special flag."
Now, a new glory is flying in the Harrisburg sky.
Allen hopes the community will appreciate it as much as he does.
"There's some places they're not afforded that opportunity," said Allen. "We have a symbol that represents so many different things. People should look at the flag and smile."