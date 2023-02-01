Harris mourns Tyre Nichols at funeral and calls for police reform: He 'should have been safe'

Weather Alert

...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... Any water that remains on area roadways will quickly re-freeze by or around sunset as heating from the sun quickly diminishes. This will result in more widespread black ice formation across the area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will likely remain sleet and ice covered. Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling this evening through Thursday morning. Remember, if the road looks wet at night, there is a good chance that it may be black ice with temperatures well below freezing.