Hardin County firefighters revive Freedom Festival

ELIZABETHTOWN, IL (WSIL) -- One town in Hardin County brings back an Independence Day tradition that was lost to time, then put on hold because of the Pandemic.
Elizabethtown Firefighters were busy Saturday morning setting up for the return of a local tradition, Freedom Festival. An event that was held each Independence Day in their past, but not in recent history.
Live music, food, vendors, games and a Duck Race all took place before fireworks at dusk. Organized by members of the Fire Department, they say the festival feels like a family reunion.
"To have a festival like this, it's great for us," says Michele Price, fire department secretary. "With COVID shutting everything down, there wasn't fluorspar, there wasn't deer festival, there just wasn't anything and so we're trying to get back to normal and it means a lot, Freedom Fest means a lot to a lot of people here."
The festival is also a fundraising effort for the Fire Department. Money raised will go towards new equipment and next year's event.
Several other volunteers were also fundraising, holding buckets downtown collecting for the Justin Livingston Park restoration effort.
Organizer Bonnie Lane says they want to improve the playground by replacing old and broken equipment, and spruce up the ball fields.
"We just want a park that we can be proud of and some of the other teams that come, we want them to want to come to our park," says Lane. "We see parks that we go to that are in a lot better shape than ours so we want to join those guys."
Those volunteers still need help, they're planning a Work Day to help clean and make a few repairs.
Donations are accepted at City Hall, or by mail to the Justin Livingston Memorial Fund, PO BOX, 262 Elizabethtown, IL 62931.