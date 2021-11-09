Hardin Co students band together to help classmate diagnosed with cancer

HARDIN CO (WSIL)---In September, 6 year old Dayleigh Jackson found out she had a type of cancer called lymphoblastic lymphoma.
When Jackson's school bus driver, Darleen Littrell, heard about the diagnosis, she was with her grandson who wanted to find ways to help.
"So it kinda put an idea in my mind, that kids, they hurt too, when their friends are hurting, they hurt too. And these kids were really concerned and worried about Dayleigh. So I was kinda trying to think of things they could do to help out, because when they're busy and they're helping out, they feel better," said Littrell.
And the penny drive was born.
Kids from every class at Hardin County Elementary donated money to help Jackson and her family with expenses.
In total, they raised over $3,000 in a month.
"It is absolutely heartwarming to see this community, especially these kids, come together for a fellow student to help them. It's absolutely amazing to see how much money they were able to bring in," said Hardin County School Bus Driver Carlta Hodge.
"The outpouring of love that they showed, some of them I know didn't have much to give. But they gave what they had to give. And that's everything," said Littrell.
The fifth grade class raised the most money, with Wyatt Atkinson giving the biggest donation, $85.17.
"When I heard she had cancer, I automatically thought that I wanted to raise money because a lot of my family members have had cancer," said Atkinson.
With the money raised, the students and staff at Hardin County School hope Jackson and her family can focus on healing and getting healthy.
"I hope you get better soon," Atkinson said to Jackson.
"We hope that she gets better, and everybody's rooting for her and they're doing the best that they can to help support her," said Hodge.
"We got your back kiddo. We're here for you and your family and we love you, and we can't wait til you get back here with us," Littrell added.
You can donate to the Jackson family by going to any Banterra Bank location and asking to donate to the Dayleigh Jackson donation account, or you can donate to Jackson's mother's PayPal @Darianjohnsey.