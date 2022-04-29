Hamilton County third graders celebrate Arbor Day

HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) -- A group of third graders in Hamilton County got to play in the dirt Friday afternoon.
It's for Arbor Day festivities. The Arbor Day Foundation is committed to planting trees in towns and communities.
Hamilton County's third graders planted seven new trees at the Hamilton County courthouse.
It's a joint effort between the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation and Hamilton County. One county officials says it's all an effort to beautify the town square.
"We've cut about four trees over the last couple of years off the courthouse lawn. This is sort of a replacement for those trees," says John Chapman, Chairman of the Hamilton County Board. "They obviously add beauty. They add to the aesthetics to the courthouse.
We look at our lifetime, these children here with us today will maybe see these trees mature in their lifetime," Chapman continues. "It was really nice of them to let us plant all these trees."
Friday's planting was the culmination of about 15 months of hard work. Chapman hopes it's the first of a lot of improvements in the area.