 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

Hamilton County loses to Sesser-Valier 39-7; Ham. Co. fails to make playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
Hamilton County Sesser Valier

SESSER-VALIER. IL (WSIL) -- The Sesser-Valier Red Devils hosted the Hamilton County Foxes, who need a win to clinch a playoff berth, in a week nine Friday night football matchup.

The Red Devils had already earned their playoff spot, but that did not mean they would take it easy. Sesser-Valier handed off to running back Gabe Gunter who would score from 15-yards out. After a two-point conversion, the Devils would go up 8-0 early over Foxes.

Sesser-Valier would not let up. Running back Dezmond Malone took the handoff and scores from a few yards out, further distancing themselves from Hamilton County 15-0.

The Sesser-Valier Red Devils squashed the Hamilton County Foxes' hopes of making the playoffs, dominating the game 39-7.

Tags

Recommended for you