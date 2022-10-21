Hamilton County loses to Sesser-Valier 39-7; Ham. Co. fails to make playoffs

SESSER-VALIER. IL (WSIL) -- The Sesser-Valier Red Devils hosted the Hamilton County Foxes, who need a win to clinch a playoff berth, in a week nine Friday night football matchup.
The Red Devils had already earned their playoff spot, but that did not mean they would take it easy. Sesser-Valier handed off to running back Gabe Gunter who would score from 15-yards out. After a two-point conversion, the Devils would go up 8-0 early over Foxes.
Sesser-Valier would not let up. Running back Dezmond Malone took the handoff and scores from a few yards out, further distancing themselves from Hamilton County 15-0.
The Sesser-Valier Red Devils squashed the Hamilton County Foxes' hopes of making the playoffs, dominating the game 39-7.