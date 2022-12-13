Hamilton County launches 'Text to 911' service

HAMILTON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Hamilton County 911 Center, along with the Sheriff's Office, is implementing the ability to "Text to 911" during an emergency.
Services will be available for those who cannot safely make a voice call to 911 in an emergency.
Testing for Text-to-911 has been completed in Hamilton County and is available with plans from AT&T & Verizon Wireless. Text-to-911 may not be available outside of Hamilton County. If a text is made to 911 where that service is not available, a message will be sent back to the phone advising the customer to make a voice call.
Some situations when Text-to-911 is appropriate:
- Deaf, hard of hearing callers, or individuals with a speech disability
- A caller who is unable to speak due to a medical or other condition
- Emergency situations that would put the caller in danger if making a voice call
- Examples include abduction, domestic violence or active shooter situation
When texting to 911, follow these guidelines
- Provide your exact address or location
- Explain the type of emergency or help that is being requested
- Be prepared to answer any questions that the 911-telecommunicator texts back.
- Use plain language; do not use abbreviations, symbols, emoticons, or photos.
- Messages should be brief and concise
Texting 911 can be done by typing “911” in the field for a phone number. No other numbers need to be used.
Hamilton County now joins Saline County & Gallatin County as 911 agencies that are providing Text to 911 services in Southern Illinois. Saline & Gallatin began providing the service in 2014.
All counties in Illinois are mandated to provide the service by January 1, 2023.