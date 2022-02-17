HamCo Food and Brew fest returning to new location

HAMILTON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Hamco Food and Brew Fest is returning for a fourth year and organizers promise that you'll leave hoppy.
It's a night of local restaurants, home brewers and commercial breweries serving up samples of their menus.
Jamie Vineyard, Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce's President says, the upcoming event will take place at the Big Red Barn in McLeansboro.
"We're really excited to be able to move it to this larger space," she explains. "It's giving us an opportunity to sell more tickets. Bring in more brewers. More restaurants. Have live entertainment and music."
Some eateries taking part in the event include Mimmo's Italian Restaurant, Deep South and Lil' Buddies BBQ.
Lil' Buddies BBQ started in 2009 when Misty Thomason and her husband bought a smoker and now set up at fair, festivals, parties and provide catering.
They make it a family affair with the help of their two sons.
She'll be serving up a variety of bites at the upcoming food and brew fest.
"We're going to have BBQ splits, we're going to do BBQ parfaits, we're going to do fruit kabobs" she says. "We're going to do sides of our loaded potato salad, and we're also going to feature homemade pork rinds with a cheese dip this year."
Speaking of variety, nearly a dozen home brewers and commercial breweries are signed up for the event including John Perryman.
Perryman's been brewing for about a decade taking up the hobby with his sons and will be making his own versions of Blue Moon and Moose Drool from Big Sky.
He says you should keep an open mind when trying craft beer.
"Just try them," Perryman adds. "If you don't like what you try another one that's a similar beer. They're all different."
Those who come out will also get a ballot to vote on their favorite food and brews while listening to LIVE music. The winners will take home a trophy and bragging rights.
The Hamco Food and Brew Fest is taking place on Saturday, February 26th. A limited number of free souvenir glasses are available with the purchase of a ticket.
