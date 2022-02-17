HamCo Food and Brew fest returning to new location

 Skip to main content
.Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has
produced two to three inches of rainfall across the warned area.
Another round of heavy rain is expected to occur early this
afternoon and will likely lead to overland flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Southwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White
and Williamson. In Southwest Indiana, Posey.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1053 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, Harrisburg, West
Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Benton, Carterville, Carmi,
Fairfield, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Albion, Shawneetown, Rend Lake Area, Sesser and Zeigler.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will
occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55
mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to
45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

.Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist
through the day across the region.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
and most of western Kentucky except Christian, Todd, and Trigg
Counties.

* Until 6 PM CST this evening

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may
rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and
urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

HamCo Food and Brew fest returning to new location

HamCo Food & Brew Fest

HAMILTON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Hamco Food and Brew Fest is returning for a fourth year and organizers promise that you'll leave hoppy. 

It's a night of local restaurants, home brewers and commercial breweries serving up samples of their menus.

Jamie Vineyard, Hamilton County Chamber of Commerce's President says, the upcoming event will take place at the Big Red Barn in McLeansboro.

"We're really excited to be able to move it to this larger space," she explains. "It's giving us an opportunity to sell more tickets. Bring in more brewers. More restaurants. Have live entertainment and music."

Some eateries taking part in the event include Mimmo's Italian Restaurant, Deep South and Lil' Buddies BBQ. 

Lil' Buddies BBQ started in 2009 when Misty Thomason and her husband bought a smoker and now set up at fair, festivals, parties and provide catering.

They make it a family affair with the help of their two sons.

She'll be serving up a variety of bites at the upcoming food and brew fest.

"We're going to have BBQ splits, we're going to do BBQ parfaits, we're going to do fruit kabobs" she says. "We're going to do sides of our loaded potato salad, and we're also going to feature homemade pork rinds with a cheese dip this year." 

Speaking of variety, nearly a dozen home brewers and commercial breweries are signed up for the event including John Perryman.

Perryman's been brewing for about a decade taking up the hobby with his sons and will be making his own versions of Blue Moon and Moose Drool from Big Sky.

He says you should keep an open mind when trying craft beer.

"Just try them," Perryman adds. "If you don't like what you try another one that's a similar beer. They're all different."

Those who come out will also get a ballot to vote on their favorite food and brews while listening to LIVE music. The winners will take home a trophy and bragging rights. 

The Hamco Food and Brew Fest is taking place on Saturday, February 26th. A limited number of free souvenir glasses are available with the purchase of a ticket.

For more information, click here

 

