Halloween Spooktacular will be a hauntingly good time

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The countdown to Halloween is on and is less than two weeks away. That means it's time to get your costume ready and have some fun.
One place for some family-friendly frights is the Marion Police Department's Halloween Spooktacular.
This will mark the 5th year for the event, which began with a detective having an idea and making it a reality at the police station's parking lot. Now, thousands of kids put on their favorite costumes, head to Rent One Park and get ready for lots of trunks-and-treats.
Police Chief David Fitts says the kiddos are full of energy and excitement when they come out and bring a smile to officers.
'They're really shocked by everything that they see, and they're having a great time," he recalls about the event. "They love coming up and talking to the officers and then the people in the costumes they like seeing them and talking to them, so it's really fun to watch."
Not only is the event a way for kids to enjoy the holiday, it also provides them and their parents a way to meet local first responders in a light-hearted atmosphere.
Last year had to be canceled over COVID-19, and the station is excited to bring back the spooks. But to respect health precautions, all trunk-or-treating will be outside and there will be no haunted house.
In addition to the free candy, there will also be free food, beverages and entertainment.
Fitts says it's a way for families to get out and enjoy themselves without having to worry about spending a dime.
"If we can do something that cost them nothing," he adds. And they walk away from there with a great feeling about not only the evening, the event, but the Marion PD then I think we achieved our goal."
Help is still needed with this event including volunteers, and locals or businesses who want to decorate a trunk or table and pass out candy.
The event is taking place at Rent One Park on Saturday, October 30th from 5-9 p.m. With a rain out day of October 31st.
For more information on the event or to help out, visit the website here.