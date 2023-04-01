 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to
45 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, southeast
Missouri, and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers on north-south roads should be
alert for hazardous cross winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Gusty & cooler today behind the storms -- beautiful Sunday expected

  • 0
storm reports

WSIL (Carterville) -- It was a very active night for many across the Midwest with multiple reports of hail, wind damage and strong tornadoes. Locally, we were on the luckier side of things with the worst of it staying off to our south and north. 

wind gusts

Behind the cold front, a tight pressure gradient is setting up, causing us to have a very gusty start to our day. A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for the entire region until 1 PM this afternoon. Gusts could get as high as 45 mph, so just make sure anything that needs to be tied down or brought inside is already done. 

weekend

Even with the windy conditions, the second half of today and all of tomorrow should be really nice because we'll be dry and sunny! Perfect timing for Easter Egg Hunts, ball games or anything else you may have planned.

Highs today will be a bit cooler, only climbing into the mid 50s. We're much warmer tomorrow and closer to our 'normal' high with low to mid 60s forecasted. 

spc

Once the work week starts back up, so does the rain. Isolated storms are possible Monday but Tuesday continues to be the day to watch. The Storm Prediction Center has already put an outlook on the entire region suggesting the possibility of severe weather. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you