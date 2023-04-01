Gusty & cooler today behind the storms -- beautiful Sunday expected

WSIL (Carterville) -- It was a very active night for many across the Midwest with multiple reports of hail, wind damage and strong tornadoes. Locally, we were on the luckier side of things with the worst of it staying off to our south and north.
Behind the cold front, a tight pressure gradient is setting up, causing us to have a very gusty start to our day. A Wind Advisory is currently in effect for the entire region until 1 PM this afternoon. Gusts could get as high as 45 mph, so just make sure anything that needs to be tied down or brought inside is already done.
Even with the windy conditions, the second half of today and all of tomorrow should be really nice because we'll be dry and sunny! Perfect timing for Easter Egg Hunts, ball games or anything else you may have planned.
Highs today will be a bit cooler, only climbing into the mid 50s. We're much warmer tomorrow and closer to our 'normal' high with low to mid 60s forecasted.
Once the work week starts back up, so does the rain. Isolated storms are possible Monday but Tuesday continues to be the day to watch. The Storm Prediction Center has already put an outlook on the entire region suggesting the possibility of severe weather.