Group fitness helps to hold you accountable to reach goals

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- If your goal is to work out more often this year, there are plenty of group classes to get you moving across the region including Cycle 1 Bikes and Fitness in Benton.
There are several classes offered at the facility including:
- Werq: high-energy dance class
- In-door cycling: heart-pumping cardio
- TRX: strength training especially the body's core
Although the dance class and strength training might look a little intimidating to some, each type of exercise has modifications so any skill level can join in.
Owner Lee Messersmith says not only are these classes fun but participants create a bond pushing each other to do their best.
"If you're looking to get fit in the new year, find a way to be accountable," he explains. "Find a way to get connected to a community to help hold you accountable. Ultimately, you'll find best success when you've got that community helping you, supporting you ,and also holding you accountable."
Messersmith adds one way to do that is to bring a friend with you to a new class, and keep trying classes until you find the one that best fits your workout needs.
Cycling outdoors also has groups and communities within the region, and Messersmith says sales for bikes increased during the pandemic with people looking to get outdoors.
The winter time provides a great opportunity for your bike to get a check-up since it's likely not in use and there's no rush to get it back.
That includes a safety check, especially if it's from a big box store, which can overlook the process.
Cycle 1 will also provide recommendations on how to make your ride more comfortable and avoid any problems.
"If the bike does not fit properly or it's not set up properly it can cause damage," Messersmith says. "It can cause issues with knees. It can cause issues with feet and ankles. If the bikes not set up properly it can cause issues. If it doesn't shift correctly, if it doesn't break, if it doesn't stop."
He adds this type of check-up should take place once a year.
