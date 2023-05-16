Group brings lawsuit against city of Carbondale for "bubble" ordinance

CARBONDALE, ILL (WSIL) – A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in hopes of getting a city ordinance deemed, unconstitutional.
"With a room packed full of people opposing this ordinance, the city council had to beg anyone to speak in favor of this unconstitutional and anti-American bubble zone,” said Brian Westbrook, Executive Director Coalition Life.
The Thomas More Society is a national public interest law firm based out of Chicago. On Tuesday, they held a press conference outside city hall in Carbondale to announce the suit.
Read the Lawsuit brought forth by the Thomas More Society
“What we've done this morning is filed with the federal district court of the southern district of Illinois, a straightforward, clear lawsuit seeking to have the city of Carbondale's bubble zone ordinance struck down as unconstitutional,” said Peter Breen, Executive Vice President & Head of Litigation for the Thomas More Society.
The lawsuit stems from an amendment passed in January to an ordinance on disorderly conduct. Officials with Coalition Life argue the new provision violates their first amendment rights.
“In terms of the constitution, you can't stop the citizens from speaking, and working and interacting and in this case, offering an alternative for women who are at risk for an abortion,” said Breen.
Choices Carbondale Center for Reproductive Health and Alamo Women’s Clinic of Illinois are two clinics in Carbondale currently providing women access to abortion with a third clinic being built by Planned Parenthood.
Read the City of Carbondale's Ordinance that triggered the lawsuit
Jennifer Pepper is Choices President and CEO and this is what she had to say …
"At CHOICES, we firmly stand with our patients and believe that people should be able to decide for themselves what is best for their own bodies, free from coercion or intimidation,” said Pepper.
“The actions of individuals stationed outside of clinics to confuse or intimidate patients go against the principles of personal freedom and respect for human dignity that are the foundation of a just and inclusive society.
“We stand in solidarity with the affected patients and condemn any form of harassment or intimidation aimed at limiting access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare services.
But as Breen put it, all those who are bringing forward the suit are asking for equal treatment for everyone.
“We all know the public sidewalk is the property of the public,” said Breen “You can hand out leaflets if you want, you can preach and do whatever you like.”
Now a judge will decide on the issue, but for those bringing the lawsuit, the hope goes further.
“To be clear, the people of southern Illinois do not want these abortion facilities,” said Westbrook.