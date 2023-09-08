Great weekend weather to get outdoors

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has turned out to be another beautiful day. We've seen plenty of sunshine, accompanied by comfortable temperatures. Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 70s and low 80s.
It will be a great night for Friday night football. Temperatures around kickoff will dip into the mid 70s, followed by the 60s for the drive home. You may want to take a jacket if you're headed to a game this evening.
The quiet weather will then persist into the weekend. High temperatures will continue to top out near 80 degrees, with plenty of sunshine. It will be a great weekend for outdoor activities.
Our next rain chance will hold off until next Tuesday.