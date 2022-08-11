Great weather expected to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Below average temperatures and abundant sunshine made for a beautiful day. Temperatures have climbed up into the 80s this afternoon.
Mostly clear skies will stick around overnight with lows dipping into the 60s. Our next cold front is projected to move through tonight. This will reinforce the cooler air and bring even lower humidity levels.
Friday will be a fantastic day, especially for August. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler than today, hovering in the low 80s.
Nice weather sticks around into Saturday but by Sunday the heat and humidity start to climb back up.