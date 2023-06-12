Great outdoor weather Tuesday, warming up by the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a beautiful start to the work week. Cool and comfortable air has settled in behind yesterday's front. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon, with low humidity. Enjoy the break from the heat.
The quiet and cool weather will stick around overnight. Mostly clear skies are expected, accompanied by more below average temperatures. Lows will dip back into the low to mid 50s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday brings some sunshine and a few clouds, with a slight warm up. Afternoon high temperatures will rise into the low 80s, staying just a couple degrees below average.
The rain we had hoped for mid-week, has been trending south. Overall, it's looking like another mostly dry week. Temperatures will also begin to climb, reaching the upper 80s, near 90 degrees by the end of the week.