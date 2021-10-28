Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race returning

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Many Halloween events start up when the sun goes down, but there's a family-friendly event taking place during the afternoon this holiday weekend.
The Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race is returning to the Mill street underpass.
Participants design their own pumpkins, attach wheels and axels, let it go down the hill, and hope to be the first to cross the finish line.
The winners of each heat then duke it out for bragging rights, a trophy, and $100 cash prize.
Marcia Sinnott, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Carbondale Breakfast and organizer of the event says, entry and participation is free but money raised through sponsorship goes back to supporting a local organization.
"The Boys and Girls Club just does so much for keeping our youth safe," she explains about selecting the group this year. "Giving them a safe environment, teaching them just the values of community help, and being a good citizen."
There is one race that is paid entry, the Mayer Branding Grand Prix. The grand prix is a solo race where participants are timed.
"That is a much more serious, much more competitive race," Sinnott adds.
The grand prix race has a $10 entry fee with a $250 grand prize.
Racers must follow certain specs and guidelines to participate, which helps to make the competition fair.
Meghan Cole, Executive Director for Carbondale Main Street, shares what happens when people attempt to do things their own way.
"DeAnna Price, our Olympian, will be smashing any cheater pumpkins," she says with a smile. "It's very important that we follow the rules. However, we encourage cheater pumpkins because it's really fun to see them smashed."
Other familiar faces at the even include WSIL's Dave Davis as the Master of Ceremony, Diane Daugherty who will be a honorary judge, and Miss. Illinois Isabelle Hanson catching runaway pumpkins.
For those interested in participating or attending, there's still plenty of time to make it happen.
"Registration is day of, so if you're planning on making a pumpkin you can decorate it now," Cole explains. "I would wait even a day before to put the axels through. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the first heat starts around 2 p.m."
Families can make it a full day of events as the candy walk will also be held in Carbondale as a lead up to the pumpkin race and starts at noon.
The Great Pumpkin Race is taking place on Saturday, October 30th. For more on the race and its rules, click here.
These are just a few of the activities taking place during Carbondale Halloween. A full list can be found here.