Graves County teen arrested for making threats about school shooting

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police arrested a man after investigating a threat of a school shooting.
KSP began investigating after receiving a call from the Graves County high School Resource Officer on Friday.
Officers learned Joshua Smith, 18 of Fancy Farm, who was a prior student of the high school, had created a social media page using another current student's name. While using that page, Smith made several threatening statements to another student, including a statement threatening to commit a school shooting the following week.
On Saturday, KSP arrested and charged Smith with terroristic threatening and theft of identity of another without consent. He was taken to the Graves County Detention Facility, before being taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.