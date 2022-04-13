 Skip to main content
Graves County storm shelters announced ahead of severe weather

storm, tornado
By Kenzie Dillow

GRAVES COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry has announced that arrangements have been made with city and county schools to be used as storm shelters.

The schools will be available to the public beginning at 3 p.m.

  • Mayfield Elementary
  • Sedalia Elementary
  • Wingo Elementary
  • Symsonia Elementary
  • Fancy Farm Elementary
  • Farmington Elementary

Pets are allowed however they must be crated, No Exceptions. National Guard, Graves County Deputy Jailers, and some law enforcement will be present at sheltering locations to monitor and or usher those arriving.

This is just a measure to give those that may feel unsafe in their homes an option.

