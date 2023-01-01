Graves County Sheriff's Office investigate armed robbery

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred last night.
According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the robbery happened on Saturday, December 31 at around 9:44 p.m. An older woman walked into the Dollar General located at 3854 Hwy 45 North in Mayfield, KY. The woman took out a gun and proceeded to rob the store.
The suspect left the store on foot, but it's expected that she had a car nearby.
If you have information related to the robbery, contact the Graves County Sherrif's Office at 270-247-4501.