 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graves County Sheriff's Office investigate armed robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
Graves County robbery suspect

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred last night.

According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the robbery happened on Saturday, December 31 at around 9:44 p.m. An older woman walked into the Dollar General located at 3854 Hwy 45 North in Mayfield, KY. The woman took out a gun and proceeded to rob the store.

Suspect in armed robbery investigation

1 of 2

The suspect left the store on foot, but it's expected that she had a car nearby.

If you have information related to the robbery, contact the Graves County Sherrif's Office at 270-247-4501.

Tags

Recommended for you