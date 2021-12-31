You are the owner of this article.
.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64 and
all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Graves County officers shot at during pursuit

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office says officers were shot at Friday during a pursuit. 

Just before noon, the sheriff's office said US 45 north was shut down between Baldree Road and Cline Road. They said there was no threat to the community and law enforcement officers are safe. 

Around 30 minutes later, the sheriff's office reported around 11 a.m., after a reported armed robbery in Mayfield, the suspect vehicle was pursued by officers. The suspect then shot at officers multiple times. 

The pursuit ended near the Graves-McCracken County line with shots fired again. No law enforcement officers were injured. 

