Graves County officers shot at during pursuit

(WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office says officers were shot at Friday during a pursuit.
Just before noon, the sheriff's office said US 45 north was shut down between Baldree Road and Cline Road. They said there was no threat to the community and law enforcement officers are safe.
Around 30 minutes later, the sheriff's office reported around 11 a.m., after a reported armed robbery in Mayfield, the suspect vehicle was pursued by officers. The suspect then shot at officers multiple times.
The pursuit ended near the Graves-McCracken County line with shots fired again. No law enforcement officers were injured.