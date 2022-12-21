Graves County man wanted after head on collision near Fancy Farm

GRAVES CO. (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a head on collision that injured two people.
Deputies responded around 4:45 P.M. on December 21st at Route 339 just north of Fancy Farm.
A white 1984 Corvette driven by Roy Blevins crossed the center line and crashed into a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Michael Rowland.
Upon collision, Blevins spun into the path of a 1995 Ford Ranger operated by 41-year-old Matthew Hunt.
Blevins had to be extricated from his vehicle and flown to a hospital in Nashville, TN for his injuries. Rowland was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Hunt fled the scene due to what police believe to be an outstanding warrant from McCracken County.
Graves County Sherriff's are currently looking for him.