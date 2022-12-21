 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Graves County man wanted after head on collision near Fancy Farm

  • Updated
  • 0
Graves County man wanted after head on collision near Fancy Farm

GRAVES CO. (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a head on collision that injured two people.

Deputies responded around 4:45 P.M. on December 21st at Route 339 just north of Fancy Farm.

A white 1984 Corvette driven by Roy Blevins crossed the center line and crashed into a 2017 Ford F150 driven by Michael Rowland.

Upon collision, Blevins spun into the path of a 1995 Ford Ranger operated by 41-year-old Matthew Hunt.

Blevins had to be extricated from his vehicle and flown to a hospital in Nashville, TN for his injuries. Rowland was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Hunt fled the scene due to what police believe to be an outstanding warrant from McCracken County.

Graves County Sherriff's are currently looking for him.

