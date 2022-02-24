Graves Co inmate honored for life saving actions during Mayfield tornado

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Freezing rain and Freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and far western Kentucky. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Road conditions may become slick, mainly on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Isolated tree damage from ice accumulation could lead to a few power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures fall into the 20s tonight, any lingering melted water could refreeze into ice, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. &&