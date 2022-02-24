Graves Co inmate honored for life saving actions during Mayfield tornado

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---December 10th was a night Kentucky won't forget, as tornadoes devastated parts of western Kentucky.
The Mayfield Candle factory was hit, with several inmates from Graves County on work detail trapped inside.
One inmate, Marco Sanchez, was working that night.
After the factory was hit, Sanchez found himself outside the rubble, covered in bruises, a broken foot, and a few broken ribs.
"When I made it up to the top of the debris, I looked around and there was nothing, dark, quiet, no wind. I thought I was alone in the world," said Sanchez.
Sanchez went back in, and helped get other factory workers out of the debris, using power tools he found.
After getting medical attention, Sanchez turned himself in to finish the rest of his sentence.
For his bravery, the Graves County Sheriff's Department gave Sanchez the Sheriff's Meritorious Service Award, an honor that is not given lightly.
"It was like God had forgiven me for all my sins, and starting a new life because I'd always been on the wrong side of the law, and I am grateful that I did what I did. I was not expecting any awards," Sanchez said.
Sanchez was given the option for shock probation, but he chose to carry out the rest of his sentence.
After he gets out of incarceration, he wants to stay in the Mayfield community to help in anyway he can.
"I want to be part of the community. This is where I chose to live and this is where I want to remain, and this is where I want to be. Because in my experience, I know I can touch other people's lives and I can help make them understand that hey, I'm here with you, to help you rebuild yourself, your family, your house, help you, be with, knowing we have a brighter future," said Sanchez.
Sanchez will complete his sentence on Tuesday, March 1st.