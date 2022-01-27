Grant money will bring broadband internet in Jackson County

(WSIL) -- An investment from Governor Pritzker will provide broadband internet to more people in our area.
Pritzker says $47 million will go to Illinois's towns and cities.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Broadband gave Jackson County around $5 million.
Keith Larkin, Jackson County Board Chairman says the investment is a step in the right direction.
"Everyone understands and agrees that having greater broadband internet access is a huge step toward making Jackson County a more livable and workable place. Rural internet access is just hard to find. We've made a commitment to making that a priority, and we're looking forward to seeing how we can put it into action." said Larkin.
