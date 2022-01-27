 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grant money will bring broadband internet in Jackson County

  • 0

(WSIL) -- An investment from Governor Pritzker will provide broadband internet to more people in our area.

Pritzker says $47 million will go to Illinois's towns and cities.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Broadband gave Jackson County around $5 million.

Keith Larkin, Jackson County Board Chairman says the investment is a step in the right direction.

"Everyone understands and agrees that having greater broadband internet access is a huge step toward making Jackson County a more livable and workable place. Rural internet access is just hard to find. We've made a commitment to making that a priority, and we're looking forward to seeing how we can put it into action. is just hard to find. We've made a commitment to making that a priority and we're looking forward to seeing how we can put it into action." said Larkin.

We have more information on the state's broadband expansion grants click here.