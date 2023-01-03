Grant Funding available for Project Prom events in SE Missouri

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) – Funds are available in the form of a grant for Project Prom and graduation lock-in events in Southeast Missouri.
The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is offering these grants to local schools that hold these high school graduation events.
They state the events must include a presentation or activity to educate students on highway safety issues within their night’s agenda. Qualifying schools will receive $200 each to assist with expenses for the event. This includes location rental, food, and entertainment.
“These supervised events provide a safe, fun environment for students to celebrate their special event with friends,” Southeast District Traffic Engineer Craig Compas said. “Lives can be changed in seconds by a bad decision like drinking and driving. We want these special events and milestones to be filled with good memories and unmarred by tragedy.”
Compas said that many substance-impaired drivers are under the age of 21.
The grant applications will be accepted through February 13, 2023. Any schools that are interested in applying can submit the online grant here.
For more information, you may visit the Southeast’s Coalition website here.