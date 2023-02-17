Grand Tower to receive more than $1 million for new wastewater infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- The Pritzker Administration announced on Friday more than $21 million in grants for new wastewater infrastructure in various communities across Illinois.
Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director John J. Kim teamed up on Friday to announce $21,046,025 in grants will go to six communities across the State through Illinois EPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program (UCCGP).
"No community should be forced to function without a high quality water infrastructure system,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan is ushering our state’s wastewater infrastructure into the 21st Century, providing solutions that work for everyone. Thanks to this grant program, residents across the state will reap the benefits of a safe home, clean streets, clean water and clean air.”
This includes the City of Grand Tower where they will receive $1,091,500.
The city will be providing service to an area of the community that is currently unsewered.
The project will install sanitary sewers, sanitary sewer force main, 16 manholes, 15 service connections, and a pump station along Grand Tower Road and Route 3. This project will also include abandonment of existing septic tanks located at this location.
