Grand Tower honors veterans ahead of Veterans Day

GRAND TOWER, Ill (WSIL) -- The Village of Grand Tower honored their veterans ahead of the holiday this week with a parade.
Dozens made their way downtown for the parade which included first responders, local churches, Miss Illinois and veterans from all branches of service.
This is the second year for the parade. Grand Tower previously celebrated Veteran's Day with a ceremony. They added the parade and festivities last year looking to start a new tradition.
"It's really for the veterans, I just think it's important to keep those traditions alive, to let people in the community know they're important; that's how your community thrives, when you come together, you show support for each other, so i'm just more than happy to put this together again." said organizer Jennifer Glodo.
A Memorial Service was held after the parade where Miss Illinois gave remarks. The event was rounded out by local musicians, The Hollerboys.