Grammy award winning singer teams with Paducah church for 'Christmas in July' event

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The warehouse adjacent to Relevant Church in Paducah once used to be an olympic-sized swimming pool.
But these days the only thing olympic-sized about it is the donations that flood the building.
It's all in anticipation of an event this summer aimed at helping victims of the Mayfield tornadoes, says pastor Joel Cauley.
"We're planning an event called 'Christmas in July'," Cauley said.
On Monday, volunteers with the crisis response group God's Pit Crew delivered two semi-trucks full of donations, including food, toys and other items, Cauley says.
"[The donation] was just an incredible response for the need and now hundreds and hundreds of kids are going to get a second Christmas here in just a couple of months," Cauley said.
This help came courtesy of 2018 Kentucky Music Hall of Fame inductee Jason Crabb. Cauley met Crabb two weeks ago and spoke about ways they could further help tornado victims.
A native of Beaver Dam, Crabb says he wants to use his success to give back to the area that gave him his start.
"They're the reasons that I do what I do. This is where I travel. I started in these churches. They're the ones that gave me the opportunity to do what I do," Crabb said.
Crabb took time after his speech inside the warehouse to take pictures with fans, including three students on spring break. The students are using their time off from school to help with recovery efforts.
They drove seven hours from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights just outside of Chicago. Student Isabel Alonso says they chose to offer their time to those who have had a bad break.
Alonso knows recovery doesn't happen overnight.
"It can't be a thing that happens for a week and then you forget about it," Alonso said. "If we're going to get this done then we need to keep coming back and we need to have people committed to this."
The date for 'Christmas in July' hasn't been set yet but Cauley says they'll pick a date once they get closer to the event.
Cauley says they're planning other events in different parts of western Kentucky so they can help more affected families.
If you're interested in donating or helping you can go to wearerelevant.org/mayfield or call the church at 270-883-1758.