Grace Haven helps parents at Rend Lake College with diaper giveaway

INA (WSIL)---Rend Lake College is helping low income parents get access to diapers.
Tuesday's Diaper Giveaway was in partnership with Grace Haven Pregnancy Resource Center.
Studies show more than one in five college students are parents, and Grace Haven wants to help lessen the burden on low income parents.
"Access of diapers and wipes while they're trying to afford college, and food, and gas and all of that, so we are trying to take a burden off of all of them to supply them with diapers and wipes and help them out while they're trying to get through this season of college," said Mariah Bowker, Development Officer with Grace Haven.
Grace Haven hopes to have diaper giveaways at Rend Lake College twice a month, starting in January.