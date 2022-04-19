Grab an umbrella, showers and storms return Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a sunny but chilly day across the region. Hopefully you enjoyed the dry conditions, the rain and a few storms return Wednesday.
Clear skies will stick around into the evening hours, before clouds and a few scattered showers move in tonight. Overnight temperatures will be a bit warmer, only dipping into the 40s.
Light showers will move in from the west by late morning, becoming more widespread by the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the chance for severe storms is low. Afternoon high temperatures will stay below average, only topping out in the 60s.
Showers will linger into Thursday but then drier and warmer weather will return, making for a great end to the week.