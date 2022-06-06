Grab an umbrella, scattered storms stick around through much of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and storms will continue to move through the region this afternoon and into the evening. The strongest storms are now moving out of the area, but steady rain and lightning are still likely.
After sunset most of the rain will have moved out, leaving just a few isolated shower chances. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 60s by morning.
Scattered storm chances will be possible again Tuesday afternoon. They will be a bit less widespread and spotty in nature, with the best chances through the southern half of the region. Lightning and pockets of heavy rain will be the main threats.
Afternoon high temperatures will run close to average again, topping out in the low to mid 80s.
Another wave will bring more showers and storms Wednesday. Keep the umbrella on standby.