Governor Pritzker signs several bills into law

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker signed several bills into law Saturday.
Among the bills that were signed, the most notable included making death certificates free of charge for active or retired service members, creating a cybersecurity program to help local governments combat cyber threats, and the prohibition of school districts withholding a students' information because of unpaid school debts.
The bill regarding student debt will be effective immediately, while both the death certificate and cybersecurity bills will go into effect January 1, 2023.