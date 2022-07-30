Governor Pritzker signs disaster proclamation to help St. Clair and Washington County against floods

St. Clair County, IL (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has signed a disaster proclamation for St. Clair and Washington County due to large amounts of flooding.
A disaster proclamation allows the two counties to receive additional resources from the state in order to help the flooding.
According to a post from the Washington County EMA Facebook page, Washington County did not receive the mass amount of flooding St. Clair County did, but they were given government support because of the dam breach at the Nashville City Reservoir.
The page asks that residents of Washington County to call the EMA office if they are experiencing issues related to flooding. The phone number is 618-327-4800.