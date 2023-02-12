Governor Pritzker recognizes six Illinois residents for outstanding service

CHICAGO, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker awarded six outstanding individuals the Order of Lincoln award - an honor that recognizes Illinois residents whose work and effort had an immense impact on Illinois as a whole.
The Order was established in 1964 and has more than 350 Illinois residents in its ranks. Members of the prestigious Order are known as Laureates.
Six Illinois residents earned the title of Laureates this year, and they are as follows:
- Jayne Carr Thompson, former First Lady of Illinois.
- Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the seventh Archbishop of Washington. He is a Chicago native.
- Karen Hasara, former Illinois State Representative, Senator, and Springfield mayor.
- John W. Rogers, Jr., Co-CEO of Ariel Investments; noted as one of "The World's 99 Greatest Inventors" in a book by Ben Graham.
- Thomas E. Skilling III, former chief meteorologist for WGN-TV.
- Paula Wolff, policy advisor for several Illinois governors and former President of Governors State University.
Governor Pritzker spoke about this year's Laureates, stating:
“I couldn’t be prouder to announce this year’s Order of Lincoln recipients–Illinois’ highest honor for those undertaking incredible work across our state, uplifting their communities and serving the public... This year’s impressive honorees include a former First Lady of Illinois, an Archbishop, Policy and Business Leaders, and one of Chicago’s most renowned meteorologists. These talented individuals embody the very best of Illinois, and I am honored to recognize them for their service and dedication to our great state.”
The Laureates will receive their honors at the 59th annual Convocation on April 29 at 5:30 p.m. The Convocation will be at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, IL.
For more information, visit the Order's official page here.