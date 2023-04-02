Governor Pritzker makes disaster proclamation to aid counties damaged by storms

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced a disaster proclamation that will allow areas affected by this past weekend's severe storms and tornadoes to receive disaster relief.
In a press release, the governor's office has stated that Governor Pritzker is working with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to coordinate a statewide response and recovery effort.
The five counties that will be the focus of the disaster relief effort will be Marion, Boone, Crawford and Sangamon County. The governor's office notes more counties may be included in the project as the damage continues to be assessed.
Governor Pritzker issued a statement regarding the disaster proclamation, while acknowledging the people affected by the destructive storms:
“The devastating storms that swept through our state last night have upended communities and resulted in heartbreaking injury and loss of life. “In response, I am issuing an emergency disaster proclamation to immediately provide all necessary aid to our communities. I am in close contact with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local partners around the state to ensure every possible resource is provided to those who suffered losses or are experiencing displacement. My deepest thanks go out to the first responders and emergency officials who worked through the night and will continue to work tirelessly in the days and weeks ahead to help those affected.”
For more information visit the IEMA website here.