Governor Pritzker, LG Chem, and ADM to bring production to Decatur

DECATUR, IL (WSIL) -- The State of Illinois is teaming up with LG Chem and ADM for two joint ventures in Decatur. The new production plan is pending regulatory approval
First, GreenWise Lactic would produce up to 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid annually.
ADM would be the majority owner of GreenWise, and would contribute fermentation capacity from its Decatur bioproducts facility.
The second venture, LG Chem Illinois Biochem, will build a new facility that will use product from Greenwise Lactic to produce approximately 75,000 tons of polylactic acid (PLA) per year.
Decatur serves as ADM’s North American headquarters. The joint ventures are expected to create more than 125 jobs.
“I am thrilled that LG Chem and ADM have chosen Decatur as home for their joint ventures,” says Governor JB Pritzker. “Our state’s talented workforce coupled with our mission of sustainability makes Illinois the best place for these lactic and polylactic acid production facilities. To LG Chem and ADM: thank you for your commitment to our state. It is innovative, plant-based solutions like these that will help us tackle the climate crisis head on.”
Lactic acid is used broadly in food, feed and cosmetics in addition to industrials like bioplastics. Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable, eco-friendly plastic. Both lactic acid and PLA have seen significant growing global demand as more companies and consumers seek sustainable products.
The joint ventures, which are subject to required regulatory approvals, anticipate beginning operations in late 2025 or early 2026, with construction on the new facility planned for 2023.