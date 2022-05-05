Governor Pritzker attends Illinois Police Officers Memorial Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker joined other Illinois leaders to honor first responders Thursday.
A memorial ceremony was held to say 'thank you' and to remember those who are no longer serving.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 12 Illinois officers lost their lives in 2021.
Governor Pritzker says the loss not only affects the families of the officers but surrounding communities as well.
Last Friday, Deputy Nicholas Weist was killed in the line of duty in Knox County, Illinois. Deputy Weist was hit and killed by a suspect during a police pursuit while setting up spike strips. Weist was 34 and left behind his wife and two children.
"In every part of our state, our officers embrace their jobs with passion and with pride and with devotion of the highest caliber," says Governor JB Pritzker. "The day-to-day of an officer requires acts of grace that will largely go unnoticed. It requires witnessing the best and the worst of all of our neighbors. It requires immense sacrifice, sometimes even the ultimate sacrifice. These heroes remain on the job with a sense of duty few can match."
Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley was one of the officers named at the memorial ceremony. He was killed in the line of duty while responding to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64. Riley was 38 and left behind a wife and three children.
First responders from across the state paid their respects Thursday.