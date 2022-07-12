Governor Pritzker appoints SIU grad Dr. Sameer Vohra as IDPH leader

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has appointed Dr. Sameer Vohra, a graduate from SIU's School of Law and School of Medicine, to lead the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Dr. Vohra will take over the position previously held by Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who stepped down in March after leading IDPH and the State of Illinois through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Vohra, a pediatrician and healthcare policy expert, will begin his new position on August 1.
Dr. Vohra spoke on being selected for the prestigious position, stating "I am humbled that the Governor has entrusted me to serve the people of our State as the 20th Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Governor Pritzker, along with the dedicated staff of IDPH, have served our State admirably during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am honored to lead this agency into the future, continuing to keep us safe from emerging illnesses, supporting our public health workers, and promoting wellness in every community across Illinois."
Pritzker also made remarks on Dr. Vohra's capabilities, stating “Dr. Vohra is accomplished in every sense of the word. His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency. As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra’s ability to continue shaping a stronger IDPH for the 21st century.”
Dr. Vohra is general pediatrician who holds degrees in both law and public policy. After earning a Master of Arts in public policy from the University of Chicago, he earned his medical doctorate from SIU School of Medicine, as well as a juris doctorate from SIU School of Law, graduating first in his class. He also obtained a Bachelor of Arts in political science and science in human culture from Northwestern University.