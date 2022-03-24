Governor Mike Parson thanks emergency workers for efforts after December tornadoes

PEMISCOT COUNTY (WSIL) -- Governor Mike Parson made a trip to southeast Missouri Thursday to thank the emergency responders that helped during the December tornado outbreak.
Two tornadoes touched down in southeast Missouri on December 10. To help the nearly 30,000 people initially without power, the state activated the Emergency Operations Center.
Governor Mike Parson said, "Today, we joined the MU Tornado Response Team Appreciation event to thank first responders, Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric Cooperative crews, and local community heroes. This is who we are as Missourians — neighbors helping neighbors."