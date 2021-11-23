Governor JB Pritzker signs new congressional map

(WSIL) -- After reviewing the General Assembly's maps drawn with U.S. Census data, Governor JB Pritzker signed the new U.S. House district map into law.
"These maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will ensure all communities are equitably represented in our congressional delegation," said Governor JB Pritzker.
The new map puts both Representatives Bost and Rep. Mary Miller in the 12th district. The mostly southern Illinois district will grow from 12 to 32 counties.
Congressman Bost says the new map is the result of Democrats gerrymandering in their favor.
“Governor Pritzker broke his promise to Illinoisans and approved a partisan, gerrymandered map that unfairly weakens the voice of voters across the state. Speaker Pelosi is desperate to keep her House majority and the governor was happy to do his part. Regardless of where the boundary lines fall, I am going to fight for our Southern Illinois values and turn back the Biden-Pelosi agenda at every opportunity."
Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) is left in a new 15th district with a large area of Republican support.
This newest map does create a latino-influenced district near Chicago.
There are now 17 Congressional districts in Illinois for the next ten years, down from 18 the previous reapportionment.
The Illinois Congressional Redistricting Act of 2021 (HB 1291) takes effect immediately.
Click here to view the entire map.