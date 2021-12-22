Governor Beshear launches tornado relief resources website

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear launched a new website, governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources, to better assist those impacted by the tornadoes and the severe weather systems that occurred overnight Dec. 10 in Western Kentucky.
The website provides a listing of information from a large number of state government assistance programs, including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage, food assistance, driver’s license replacement and long-term housing. It also provides steps on how to remove debris, submit a claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and how Western Kentuckians can locate needed resources, such as temporary shelter, hot meals and relief hotlines.
The website will be updated as needed when information is available or revised.
The Governor said other key updates on the storm response include:
- The death toll remains at 76. No one is considered missing from the storm.
- There has been significant progress getting those who have been impacted registered for individual assistance. There are more than 9,700 validated registrants and FEMA has approved around $3.6 million.
- The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has received 122,193 donations pledging $27 million. To donate click here.
- As of this morning, Kentucky State Parks are providing housing and food services for 600 displaced Kentuckians and 169 first responders.
- Two existing Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are located at:
- Central High School, 6625 Hopkinsville Road, Madisonville, KY 42431
- Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
- There are two new DRCs in Caldwell and Muhlenberg counties, located at:
- Caldwell Butler Gym Building, 600 Main Street, Princeton, KY 42445
- Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
- Those who became unemployed or those who are self-employed and had work interrupted in 14 Kentucky counties as a direct result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes Dec.10 are eligible to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits through the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance. Those counties include: Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.