Governor Beshear issues State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a major winter storm expected to hit Kentucky Wednesday night through Friday morning.
The Governor also issued an executive order to protect Kentuckians from price gouging that can occur during an emergency with goods and services like gasoline, food and household items. This order activates the state laws that prohibit price gouging, and Kentuckians should report it to the Office of the Attorney General at 1-888-432-9257 or ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.
After declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Beshear said he was closing state office buildings Thursday, Feb. 3.
Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Kentucky Department for Public Health are monitoring the situation from the SEOC.
KYTC asked for cooperation and partnership of the public, with four specific requests:
- Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;
- Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road;
- Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles; and
- Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.
Stay up to date by visiting SnowKy.ky.gov for snow and ice information and GoKY.ky.gov for traffic and roadway information.