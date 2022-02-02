 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet,
and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should be
avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during tonight's commute and again
during the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through noon on
Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Governor Beshear issues State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Kentucky winter

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a major winter storm expected to hit Kentucky Wednesday night through Friday morning.

The Governor also issued an executive order to protect Kentuckians from price gouging that can occur during an emergency with goods and services like gasoline, food and household items. This order activates the state laws that prohibit price gouging, and Kentuckians should report it to the Office of the Attorney General at 1-888-432-9257 or ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

READ MORE: Need to leave your home, work, or business? Check road conditions first

After declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Beshear said he was closing state office buildings Thursday, Feb. 3.

Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Kentucky Department for Public Health are monitoring the situation from the SEOC.

KYTC asked for cooperation and partnership of the public, with four specific requests:

  • Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;
  • Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road;
  • Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles; and
  • Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.

Stay up to date by visiting SnowKy.ky.gov for snow and ice information and GoKY.ky.gov for traffic and roadway information.

Tags

Recommended for you