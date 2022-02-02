Governor Beshear issues State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter, Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois. * WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet, and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could impact those travelers during tonight's commute and again during the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through noon on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&