Governor Beshear gives update on storm response efforts

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear continues to provide updates on the commonwealth's storm response.
On Tuesday, he said the death toll did not rise overnight and remains at 74 fatalities.
Reported deaths include:
- Graves County: 21
- Hopkins County: 17
- Warren County: 15
- Muhlenberg County: 11
- Caldwell County: 4
- Marshall County: 2
- Franklin County: 1
- Fulton County: 1
- Lyon County: 1
- Taylor County: 1
Eight of the dead remain unidentified or next of kin have not yet been notified. The age range of those killed now ranges from 2 months old to 98 years old. 12 of those killed were children.
Currently there are 122 Kentuckians unaccounted for.
Kentucky State Police continues to request that ALL Mayfield Consumer Products-Candle Factory employees go to His House Ministries Church at 1250 KY-303 in Mayfield. KSP is in the process of verifying information provided by executives from MCP Candle Factory to ensure that all potential victims are accounted for. Call 888-880-8620 if transportation is unavailable (MCP employee support line).
Utility companies continue working to safely restore power and repair water outages.
- Total customers without power: 24,000
FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are on the ground in Mayfield and are helping families apply for federal disaster assistance.
- In the coming days, these teams will continue to move into other effected communities.
- To date, more than 1,800 families have already applied for assistance.
- Those with damage from the storms should apply for disaster assistance, as this is the first step toward gaining access to resources that are becoming available.
- There are multiple ways to register right now: Call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-621-FEMA; visit DisasterAssistance.gov; by downloading the FEMA App on your mobile phone.
Blood donations are still needed. In response to requests from the community for blood donation information, the Red Cross has provided more than 40 blood products to hospitals in Kentucky. The Red Cross remains in touch with hospital partners throughout affected areas and stand ready to provide additional blood products as needed.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Driver Licensing is making plans to set up temporary stations for issuing replacement licenses and state IDs in Mayfield and Dawson Springs.
Jackson Purchase, in partnership with its sister facility Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, has opened a mobile clinic in Mayfield to care for nonemergent issues in the Lowes parking lot.
The Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund has accepted 66,829 donations totaling $9,894,603.18. Donations can be made at teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov.