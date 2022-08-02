Governor Beshear announces new cooling centers, Pike and Floyd County approved for FEMA aid

FRANKFORT, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made two announcements today: eight cooling centers will be opening in eastern Kentucky this week to combat the coming heat, and Floyd and Pike county have been approved for FEMA assistance.
Governor Beshear asks people to keep realistic expectations for the new cooling facilities, stating "Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places. It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous. So if you have a family member who’s older or maybe who has some conditions, you want to make sure you get them to a place where they’re going to be cool enough.”
The approval of Pike and Floyd counties brings the total of FEMA approved counties to seven: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike County.