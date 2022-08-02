 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Governor Beshear announces new cooling centers, Pike and Floyd County approved for FEMA aid

  • 0
Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made two announcements today: eight cooling centers will be opening in eastern Kentucky this week to combat the coming heat, and Floyd and Pike county have been approved for FEMA assistance.

Governor Beshear asks people to keep realistic expectations for the new cooling facilities, stating "Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places. It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous. So if you have a family member who’s older or maybe who has some conditions, you want to make sure you get them to a place where they’re going to be cool enough.”

The approval of Pike and Floyd counties brings the total of FEMA approved counties to seven: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, and Pike County.

Tags

Recommended for you