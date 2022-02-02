 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet,
and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should be
avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during tonight's commute and again
during the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through noon on
Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Gov. Pritzker's budget proposal includes $1B in tax relief

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has laid out his budget proposal for the next fiscal year. 

The governor made his address in-person this year after doing so virtually last year due to the pandemic. 

This year's budget proposal includes a one-time relief for grocery, gas and property taxes. It also includes supplemental pension payment and adding funds to the state's "rainy day fund."

Family Relief Plan

  • $475 million in property tax rebates for families, with a one -time property tax rebate payment to homeowners of 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 for those eligible for a state income tax credit 
  • $360 million by freezing the state’s tax on groceries
  • $135 million by freezing the planned increase in the gas tax

Fiscal investments

  • Additional $500 million directly to the Pension Stabilization Fund, reducing long-term liabilities by $1.8 billion
  • Adds nearly $900 million to the Rainy Day Fund over FY22 and FY23
  • Eliminates the $898 million owed for employee health insurance 
  • Saves the state $2 billion

Education

  • $350 million increase for Evidence Based Funding for K-12 schools 
  • $96 million increase for transportation and special education  
  • $54 million increase for Early Childhood Education  
  • $300 million to grow childcare grants  
  • Increase MAP funding to $600 million, a one year $122 million increase, increasing the max award to 50% of tuition at public universities and expands eligibility to students enrolled in short-term certificate programs 
  • Pays off the $230 million unfunded liability for College Illinois
  • Increases funding for minority teacher scholarships   

Healthcare

  • Waives licensing fees for nearly 470,000 frontline healthcare workers  
  • $180 million to preserve and expand the healthcare workforce, through Medicaid providers - focusing on underserved and rural areas  
  • $140 million to mental health care providers through rate enhancements 
  • $70 million to 9-8-8 call centers and crisis response services for mental health issues  
  • $25 million to expand the pipeline of nurses through the Illinois Community College Board 

Small business

  • One-year waiver of retail liquor license fees for restaurants, bars, and liquor license holders 
  • $38 million to Employer Training and Investment Program to assist with workforce and employee training efforts 
  • $5 million to develop minority entrepreneurship programs and support small, minority owned businesses 
  • $35 million in new capital appropriations to Rebuild Main Streets and Downtown Commercial Corridors

Public Safety and Violence Prevention

  • Over $800 million for violence prevention appropriations including appropriations for Reimagine Public Safety and R3 grants  
  • 300 new state troopers  
  • $50 million increase directly from cannabis revenues to support communities harmed by violence, excessive incarceration and economic disinvestment  
  • $20 million to support Gang Crime Witness Protection Program  
  • $20 million for non-profits for security investments to prepare for hate crimes  
  • $5.4 million for increased staffing and equipment at new forensic lab in Decatur, after expanding state forensic capacity in Chicago and Joliet

Protections for most vulnerable population

  • $2 billion for services for people with developmental disabilities, including implementation of 2nd phase of Guidehouse recommendation
  • $250 million to hire additional DCFS staff, increase rates for private partners and create new residential capacity

Click here to review the Budget in Brief and the complete FY23 Budget Book.  

Download PDF Illinois Budget

