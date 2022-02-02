Gov. Pritzker's budget proposal includes $1B in tax relief

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has laid out his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
The governor made his address in-person this year after doing so virtually last year due to the pandemic.
This year's budget proposal includes a one-time relief for grocery, gas and property taxes. It also includes supplemental pension payment and adding funds to the state's "rainy day fund."
Family Relief Plan
- $475 million in property tax rebates for families, with a one -time property tax rebate payment to homeowners of 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 for those eligible for a state income tax credit
- $360 million by freezing the state’s tax on groceries
- $135 million by freezing the planned increase in the gas tax
Fiscal investments
- Additional $500 million directly to the Pension Stabilization Fund, reducing long-term liabilities by $1.8 billion
- Adds nearly $900 million to the Rainy Day Fund over FY22 and FY23
- Eliminates the $898 million owed for employee health insurance
- Saves the state $2 billion
Education
- $350 million increase for Evidence Based Funding for K-12 schools
- $96 million increase for transportation and special education
- $54 million increase for Early Childhood Education
- $300 million to grow childcare grants
- Increase MAP funding to $600 million, a one year $122 million increase, increasing the max award to 50% of tuition at public universities and expands eligibility to students enrolled in short-term certificate programs
- Pays off the $230 million unfunded liability for College Illinois
- Increases funding for minority teacher scholarships
Healthcare
- Waives licensing fees for nearly 470,000 frontline healthcare workers
- $180 million to preserve and expand the healthcare workforce, through Medicaid providers - focusing on underserved and rural areas
- $140 million to mental health care providers through rate enhancements
- $70 million to 9-8-8 call centers and crisis response services for mental health issues
- $25 million to expand the pipeline of nurses through the Illinois Community College Board
Small business
- One-year waiver of retail liquor license fees for restaurants, bars, and liquor license holders
- $38 million to Employer Training and Investment Program to assist with workforce and employee training efforts
- $5 million to develop minority entrepreneurship programs and support small, minority owned businesses
- $35 million in new capital appropriations to Rebuild Main Streets and Downtown Commercial Corridors
Public Safety and Violence Prevention
- Over $800 million for violence prevention appropriations including appropriations for Reimagine Public Safety and R3 grants
- 300 new state troopers
- $50 million increase directly from cannabis revenues to support communities harmed by violence, excessive incarceration and economic disinvestment
- $20 million to support Gang Crime Witness Protection Program
- $20 million for non-profits for security investments to prepare for hate crimes
- $5.4 million for increased staffing and equipment at new forensic lab in Decatur, after expanding state forensic capacity in Chicago and Joliet
Protections for most vulnerable population
- $2 billion for services for people with developmental disabilities, including implementation of 2nd phase of Guidehouse recommendation
- $250 million to hire additional DCFS staff, increase rates for private partners and create new residential capacity
