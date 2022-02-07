Gov. Pritzker touts gas tax freeze proposal during visit to Marion

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker stopped in Marion to talk about freezing the gas tax, something he proposed during last week's budget address.
Pritzker held a conference Monday at Pepsi Mid-America where he said rising oil prices are leading to higher gas prices here at home.
Freezing the gas tax, which is scheduled to go up $0.022 on July 1, would be another step in the right direction for working families struggling amid rising inflation, Pritzker says.
The governor says the freeze could save residents more than $135 million, adding that 'state government's responsiblity is as straightforward as it is essential'.
The move is part of the governor's Illinois Family Relief Plan. It proposes a property tax rebate and cutting the state grocery tax, which could save residents $360 million, Pritzker says.
"Alleviate pressure on families wherever we can," Pritzker said. "Increase support for residents who need it most and everywhere, every day, be there for the people we serve."
Senate Republicans released their plan this week which proposes cutting the gas sales tax by one-percent.