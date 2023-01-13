Gov. Pritzker Signs Sweeping Reproductive Rights Protections Into Law

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a reproductive rights and gender affirming care omnibus bill, HB 4664, into law on Friday.
This bill protects health care providers and their patients from legal attacks by neighboring states and expands health care access and options across the state of Illinois.
“Here in Illinois, we hold certain ideals: abortion is health care. A medical decision should be made between a patient and their doctor — no one else,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Last summer, when Roe v. Wade was overturned, I made a promise that Illinois would remain a beacon of hope and an island for reproductive justice for all who seek it. This bill fulfills that promise.”
A release from Pritzker's office states patients have come to Illinois for reproductive health care after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and many providers fear legal action from reactionary state governments for providing them care.
His office states more than 10,000 Illinois patients a year are seen within the state for abortion care. That number has increased since June of 2022.
The bill shields individuals from civil and criminal discovery from other states, and extraditions related to providing reproductive health care, the news release states.
