Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to pay off state debts with federal funds

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation to invest federal COVID-19 relief money into the Illinois unemployment insurance trust fund.
The bill includes $2.7 billion in recovery funds allotted by the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 to pay toward Illinois' Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt. The debt currently stands at $4.5 billion.
Senate Bill 2803 earmarks $230 million from the state’s general revenue fund for the College Illinois program and $898 million to pay off old state employee group insurance bills. A separate $300 million could go to the pension stabilization fund.
“Today we mark yet another milestone in getting Illinois’ fiscal house in order — paying down $4.1 billion in debt for health insurance, college programs, pensions and unemployment,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These actions are saving Illinois taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in interest payments and reducing the burden that would fall onto businesses and workers over the next decade. Democrats in the General Assembly are overcoming the difficult circumstances of our past and putting working families first.”
Republicans have spoken out against the bill, calling it a tax hike on Illinois jobs.
Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) calls it ill-advised and financially irresponsible.
“This proposal will still leave our state’s UI Trust Fund with a $1.8 billion debt that will force businesses to fill that hole by either paying the highest business tax increase in recent Illinois history or cutting benefits to workers. Instead of using our federally gifted funds to fix this problem, we continued to delay which allowed the debt to grow,” said Sen. Bryant. “By shortchanging the UI Trust Fund, we are going to harm the people who need the most help within our state. This will hurt our hospitality and restaurant industry, an industry who is still struggling to recover from the Governor’s imposed shutdowns, more than anyone else.”
Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) says the move will lead to benefit cuts and interest penalties.
"When the Federal government made a loan available to the State of Illinois to help with pandemic-related strain on the unemployment system, the rules were pretty clear. Either we pay back the money in full or face interest penalties," Windhorst said. "Illinois has already racked up tens of millions of dollars in interest that we owe the Federal government. I have argued that we need to use existing federal money that we have available to pay back the unemployment insurance loan in full. Democrats went a different direction and prioritized their own pork projects."
Illinois was the only state to borrow $3.2 billion from the federal government in the early days of the pandemic, the administration stated, seeking to create a stream of "critical functions and supplies" including personal protective equipment at hospitals. Illinois has repaid the debt nearly two years early, according to the administration, saving Illinois taxpayers $82 million in interest costs.