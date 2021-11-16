Gov. Pritzker signs bill incentivizing electric vehicle manufacturing

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker Tuesday signed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, incentivizing EV production across Illinois.
The new incentives benefit the state’s entire EV ecosystem, by helping to build facilities, train Illinois graduates, and create thousands of jobs.
The legislation includes tax credits for income tax withholding, training costs, tax exemptions, and investment credits, as well as allowing local jurisdictions to abate property taxes for EV projects. EVs include vehicles exclusively powered by electricity and include electric cars and motorcycles. Crucially, the legislation prioritizes underserved communities and communities impacted by energy transitions.
“By signing the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, we’re making clear to the world that Illinois is open for business and on track to be the best place in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s no secret that transportation is the leading source of climate pollution – so we’re incentivizing green economic development. It’s good for business – and it’s the right thing to do. The Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act is about acknowledging there doesn’t need to be a trade-off between a cleaner environment and more jobs. We can do both, and today we take a giant leap forward in that quest.”
The credits range from 75 percent to 100 percent of income tax withheld for creating new jobs or 25 percent to 50 percent for retained employees, depending on various factors such as company location.
Additional enhancements include a 20 percent price preference for EVs built in Illinois for state procurements and the creation of an EV Permitting Task Force to ensure permits for EV projects are streamlined.
To learn more about the REV Illinois Program, please visit the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity(DCEO) website here. Interested applicants may contact DCEO Deputy Director of Business Development Sean Pritchard at Sean.Pritchard@illinois.gov.