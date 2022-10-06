Gov. Pritzker, Sen. Bailey debate in first Illinois Gubernatorial debate

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Current Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) and Senator Darren Bailey (R) debated Thursday night in Illinois' first gubernatorial debate. Both candidates are running for Governor of Illinois.
Several times throughout the debate, the moderators had to ask Pritzker, Bailey and the audience to quiet down. This debate is the first of two, and was marked by several instances of Pritzker and Bailey talking over each other and the audience cheering, booing and laughing.
The debate was hosted at Illinois State University. The first question for both candidates was about the Illinois Safe-T Act. When asked if he would make any changes to the proposal, Governor Pritzker said there are clarifications that need to be made before the bill becomes law. Darren Bailey says he'll repeal the Safe-T Act if he's elected governor.
"I think there are clarifications, as you know the Republicans have put out a lot of disinformation, things they say are non-detainable offenses," says Governor Pritzker. "There's no such thing under the Safe-T Act as non-detainable offenses."
"The Safe-T Act must be repealed because it lets violent criminals and murderers out of jail before trial," says Senator Bailey. "Governor Pritzker could have proposed bail reform for non violent criminals."
The moderators then asked about the state budget and a quote from Senator Bailey in which he suggested he'd roll back "everything" Governor Pritzker has done. He was asked to clarify, to which he said he was not talking about the state minimum wage being brought up to $15/hour.
Abortion is legal in Illinois until the point of fetal viability, which most doctors consider to be between 24 to 26 weeks. Governor Pritzker was asked if he would expand that law to allow abortion at any point during pregnancy.
"I think the law that we have in place that I signed into place that protects a woman's right to choose is what we should keep in place," says Governor Pritzker. "Darren Bailey wants to take away a woman's right to choose, he wants to take away a woman's reproductive rights."
Senator Bailey says Illinois' law will stay as is, but for different reasons.
"Illinois have the most permissive abortion laws in the nation. Nothing's going to change when I'm governor," says Bailey. "I couldn't change them if I could. My focus is going to be crime, taxes and education."
Both candidates were asked about the state budget and Illinois' education system.
The next Illinois Gubernatorial debate is scheduled for Thursday, October 7 also at 7 p.m. That will be the second and final debate before the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8.