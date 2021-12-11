Gov. Pritzker: 'My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville' after collapse at Amazon distribution center

(CNN) -- An Amazon warehouse was damaged in Edwardsville.
Law enforcement did not immediately have details about how badly the building was damaged, but Ayesha White told CNN affiliate KMOV that a family member is an employee who was trapped inside.
"They were actually calm. They were just trying to figure out how to get out," White said. Video from the scene showed a large emergency response.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he'd reached out to the Edwardsville mayor to offer assistance.
"My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources. Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials, and I will continue to monitor the situation," the governor said in a tweet.