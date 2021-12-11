You have permission to edit this article.
TORNADO WATCH 559 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

IL
.    ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALEXANDER            CLINTON             EDWARDS
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            GALLATIN
HAMILTON             HARDIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON            JOHNSON             MARION
MASSAC               PERRY               POPE
PULASKI              SALINE              UNION
WABASH               WASHINGTON          WAYNE
WHITE                WILLIAMSON

Gov. Pritzker: 'My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville' after collapse at Amazon distribution center

Emergency vehicles surround the site of an Amazon distribution warehouse with a collapsed roof in Edwardsville

Emergency vehicles surround the site of an Amazon distribution warehouse with a collapsed roof, after storms hit the area of Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S. December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

 LAWRENCE BRYANT

(CNN) -- An Amazon warehouse was damaged in Edwardsville.

Law enforcement did not immediately have details about how badly the building was damaged, but Ayesha White told CNN affiliate KMOV that a family member is an employee who was trapped inside.

"They were actually calm. They were just trying to figure out how to get out," White said. Video from the scene showed a large emergency response.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he'd reached out to the Edwardsville mayor to offer assistance.

"My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources. Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials, and I will continue to monitor the situation," the governor said in a tweet.

